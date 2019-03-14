Sponsored
Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me Arrives on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 14, 2019
Heidi Schreck in "What the Constitution Means to Me"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

On the heels of sold-out runs at New York Theatre Workshop and the Greenwich House, What the Constitution Means to Me, the timely new play written by and starring two-time Obie winner Heidi Schreck, begins its engagement at Broadway's Helen Hayes Theater on March 14. Obie winner Oliver Butler directs the production, set to officially open on March 31.

What the Constitution Means to Me follows 15-year-old Schreck, who later put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. In the play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document's profound impact on women's bodies—starting with her great-great-grandmother, a mail-order bride who died under mysterious circumstances.

Joining Schreck in the cast is Mike Iveson (The Sound and the Fury) and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams.

What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Michael Krass, lighting design by Jen Schriever and sound design by Sinan Zafar.

What the Constitution Means to Me is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 9.

What the Constitution Means to Me

Heidi Schreck's acclaimed play transfers to Broadway.
