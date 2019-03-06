Odds & Ends: Chita Rivera to Receive Broadway Beacon Lifetime Achievement Award & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Chita Rivera to Be Honored with Broadway Beacon Lifetime Achievement Award

NYC arts education nonprofit Inside Broadway has announced Chita Rivera as the recipient of the Broadway Beacon Awards' 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award. The Tony-winning stage icon will be honored at a gala celebration set to take place on April 8 at the JW Marriot Essex House. Broadway legend Rivera is the recipient of two Tony Awards, for The Rink and Kiss of the Spider Woman, with Tony-nominated turns including Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, Nine and The Visit. Also slated to be honored with Broadway Beacon Awards are celebrated journalist and weather forecaster Al Roker, who recently made his Broadway debut in Waitress, set designer Beowulf Boritt, business leader Brian Tormey and Patricia White, president of the theatrical wardrobe union. Since 1982, Inside Broadway has impacted the lives of nearly one million New York City public school students with its one-of-a-kind theater arts and education programs that enrich, educate and foster new generations of theatergoers.



Public Theater's Free Mobile Unit Will Return with The Tempest

Off-Broadway's Public Theater will mount its acclaimed Mobile Unit again this spring with a free three-week tour of Shakespeare's The Tempest to NYC's five boroughs, to be directed by Laurie Woolery. Now in its ninth year, the Mobile Unit's free tour (April 4-27) brings Shakespeare and other works to audiences who have limited or no access to the arts by visiting correctional facilities, homeless shelters, social service organizations and other community venues. There will also be a free three-week engagement of The Tempest at The Public Theater running from April 29 through May 19. The cast will include Jasai Chase Owens as Ferdinand, Dan Domingues as Antonio, Danaya Esperanza as Ariel, Christopher Ryan Grant as Caliban, Sam Morales as Miranda, Nancy Rodriguez as Gonzalo, Reza Salazar as Sebastian, Myra Lucretia Taylor as Prospero and JD Webster as Alonso.



Alysha Deslorieux & More to Sing the Music of F. Michael Haynie at The Green Room 42

A talented state of stars will come together on March 11 for a concert featuring original music composed by Broadway alum F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wicked). The 9:30pm concert, titled Music Played Aloud: The Songs of F. Michael Haynie, will be held at The Green Room 42 in NYC. Stars scheduled to perform include Alysha Deslorieux, Anthony Lee Medina, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Andrew Kober, Drew Gasparini, Jay McKenzie, Jesse JP Johnson, Oyoyo Joi Bonner, Heath Saunders, JP Haynie and Janet Noh.