Odds & Ends: Full Cast Set for Ahrens & Flaherty's Marie, Dancing Still—A New Musical & More

Full Cast Set for Ahrens & Flaherty's Marie, Dancing Still—A New Musical

Complete casting has been announced for Marie, Dancing Still—A New Musical, set to play Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre from March 22 through April 14. Originally titled Little Dancer and formerly renamed Marie, the musical is directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman with music direction by Shawn Gough. The newly announced ensemble includes Caitlin Abraham, Polly Baird, Lauren Blackman, Anaïs Blake, Jim Borstelmann, Abbey Del Corral, Sara Esty, Justin Genna, Tyler Hardwick, Barbara Marineau, Jolina Javier, Jasmine Ward and Lyrica Woodruff, with swings Jessica Bishop, Richard Gatta, Amy Ruggiero and David Prottas. They join previously announced principal players Tiler Peck, Terrence Mann, Karen Ziemba, Louise Pitre, Dee Hoty, Jenny Powers, Christopher Gurr, Noelle Hogan and Kyle Harris. Featuring a book and lyrics Lynn Ahrens and music by Stephen Flaherty, the musical is based on the true story of a young ballerina (Peck) who, after posing for Edgar Degas (Mann), became the most famous dancer in the world.



Off-Broadway's Transport Group Announces Sweet Charity Concert

The acclaimed Transport Group theater company will make theater nerds' dreams come true this spring with a first-class concert presentation of the 1966 musical Sweet Charity. Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III will direct and Joey Chancey will music-direct the one-night event, set to take place in the Merkin Concert Hall at Kaufman Music Center on June 17 at 8:00pm. Featuring a book by Neil Simon, music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Dorothy Fields, Sweet Charity centers on down-on-her-luck dance hall hostess Charity Hope Valentine; when she meets mild-mannered tax accountant Oscar, Charity once again puts her faith in love. The concert will feature a 23-piece orchestra performing the show's original Broadway orchestrations. Casting will be announced soon.



Jill Paice, Danny Gardner Set for Latest Broadway by the Year Concert

A talent-packed slate of stage alums have signed on for the newest edition of the beloved Broadway by the Year concert series, scheduled for March 25 at 8:00pm at NYC's Town Hall. Scott Siegel will direct and Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea) will choreograph the event, featuring tunes from the Broadway musicals of 1943 and 1951. The company will feature Gardner along with Jill Paice (An American in Paris), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll and Hyde), Darius de Haas (Shuffle Along), Laurel Harris (Wicked), Stephen DeRosa (On the Town), William Michals (South Pacific) and Oakley Boycott (Bells Are Ringing). Broadway by the Year concerts open time capsules to some of the Great White Way's most memorable seasons, celebrating the songs, anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories of given years.