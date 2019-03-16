Hillary and Clinton, Starring Laurie Metcalf & John Lithgow, Begins Broadway Run

Tony nominee Lucas Hnath's new play Hillary and Clinton begins its highly anticipated Broadway-premiere run on March 16. Tony winner Joe Mantello directs the production, set to officially open on April 19 at the Golden Theatre. The play stars Tony winner Laurie Metcalf, Tony winner John Lithgow, Peter Francis James and Zak Orth.



Hillary and Clinton takes place behind closed doors in the state of New Hampshire during the early days of 2008, where a former First Lady named Hillary (Metcalf) is in a desperate bid to save her troubled campaign for President of the United States. Her husband, Bill (Lithgow), sees things one way; her campaign manager, Mark (Orth), sees things another.



The creative team includes Chloe Lamford (set design), Tony nominee Rita Ryack (costume design), Tony winner Hugh Vanstone (lighting design) and Tony winner Leon Rothenberg (sound design).



Hillary and Clinton is scheduled to play a limited engagement through July 21.



