Odds & Ends: Ben Platt & Dear Evan Hansen Cast Win Daytime Emmy Award & More

Ben Platt & Dear Evan Hansen Cast Win Daytime Emmy Award

The talented original cast of Dear Evan Hansen received exciting news this weekend! The full original company received a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for their Today show performance of the Tony-winning musical's moving act-one closer "You Will Be Found." That includes Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Rachel Bay Jones, Mike Faist, Kristolyn Lloyd and former soap star Michael Park, for whom this marks his third Daytime Emmy win.



Mamie Gummer & Joe Tippett to Lead Amanda Peet's World Premiere Play at the Geffen

Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse has announced that stage alums Mamie Gummer (Ugly Lies the Bone) and Joe Tippett (Waitress, Rise) will lead the company of Our Very Own Carlin McCullough, a new play by Amanda Peet set to debut at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse. The previously announced production, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, will begin previews on June 19 with an opening set for June 27. The play centers on a single mother who discovers that her ten-year-old daughter is a tennis phenom. When a young, dedicated coach takes Carlin under his wing, her meteoric rise takes shape, and the threesome struggles over what is best when building up a champion. Gummer will take on the role of Cyn with Tippett as Jay; the cast will also include Abigail Dylan Harrison as Carlin at 10, Caroline Heffernan as Carlin at 17 and Tyee Tilghman as Saleef. Our Very Own Carlin McCullough will play a limited engagement through July 29.



Lea Michele Is Engaged

This news fills us with glee! Broadway alum and former Glee star Lea Michele is tying the knot! Emmy nominee Michele broke the news on Instagram that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Zandy Reich. In addition to her breakout turn as Wendla in Spring Awakening, Michele has been seen on the Great White Way in Fiddler on the Roof, Ragtime and Les Misérables. She will soon kick off a national concert tour with Glee bud Darren Criss. Many congrats to Michele and Reich!

