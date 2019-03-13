Sponsored
Spring Preview: Taylor Mac Hits the Big Stage with Gary

2019 Spring Preview
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 13, 2019
Taylor Mac (Photos by Caitlin McNaney | Illustrations by Ryan Casey}

Taylor Mac has gone from downtown darling to MacArthur “Genius" Grant recipient and Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist for his 24-hour long A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, which has toured the country and brought larger audiences to his craft. The theater artist, who uses “judy” not as a name but as a gender pronoun, has spent the past 20 years in judy’s own politically charged work. Now Mac has turned into a Broadway playwright with Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, a new comedy that promises to be not only a sharp take on our current political climate but also the Shakespearean sequel nobody knew they needed... READ MORE

See more of the 2019 Broadway.com Spring Preview

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Nathan Lane and Kristine Nielsen star in Taylor Mac's new play, intersecting his world view with Shakespeare's first tragedy.
