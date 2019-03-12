Sponsored
Chick Flick the Musical Will End Its Run at the Westside Theatre

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 12, 2019
Carla Duren, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Megan Sikora & Sharon Catherine Brown in "Chick Flick the Musical"
(Photo: Maria Baranova)

The off-Broadway premiere production of Chick Flick: The Musical will play its final performance at the Westside Theatre on March 16. David Ruttura directs and Sarah O'Gleby choreographs the tuner, which began previews on February 21 and officially opened on March 7. By closing, the musical will have played 11 previews and 12 regular performances.

Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Suzy Conn (Suffra-Jets), Chick Flick the Musical invites audiences to join Karen, Dawn, Sheila and Meg as they get together to unwind, watch a chick flick and play their favorite drinking game.

The cast is led by Chita Rivera Award winner Megan Sikora (Clueless) as Dawn, with Sharon Catherine Brown (Head Over Heels) as Karen, Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Lysistrata Jones) as Sheila and Carla Duren (110 in the Shade) as Meg. Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You) and Madison Stratton (Brigadoon) are the production standbys.

Chick Flick the Musical features music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Frank Galgano and Matt Castle, with scenic design by Jason Sherwood, costume design by Suzy Benzinger, lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Peter Fitzgerald.

Chick Flick

Friendship is the best medicine.
View Comments

Newsletters