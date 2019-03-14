Sponsored
Jason Donovan Will Return to His Roots in New West End Staging of Joseph...This Time as Pharaoh

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 14, 2019
Jason Donovan
(Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Jason Donovan, the multi-talented star who played the title role in the iconic 1991 London Palladium staging of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, will graduate to the role of Pharaoh in the upcoming West End revival. The previously announced production, starring Sheridan Smith as the Narrator, will play an 11-week run at the London Palladium from June 27 through September 8. Opening night is set for July 11.

"You never know the measure of a moment until it becomes a memory, and what a moment that was for me," said Donovan. "Joseph was a groundbreaker in 1991, and what a blast it will be to be back on the prestigious Palladium stage and be part of it all again with a brand-new cast in this reimagined 2019 production. I'm looking forward to breathing new life into Pharaoh and I'm so relieved he doesn't wear a loincloth!"

Donovan rose to fame on the Australian soap Neighbours before launching his music career in 1988. His hit singles include "Nothing Can Divide Us," "Especially for You" and "Too Many Broken Hearts." During his celebrated original stint in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, he released a single of "Any Dream Will Do" which topped U.K. music charts. His other stage credits include The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Annie Get Your Gun, The Sound of Music, The King's Speech and Million Dollar Quartet.

Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical-theater standards, including "Any Dream Will Do," "Close Every Door to Me," "Jacob and Sons," "There's One More Angel in Heaven" and "Go Go Go Joseph."

The revival will be directed by Laurence Connor and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter. Additional casting is to come.

