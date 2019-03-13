Tarell Alvin McCraney to Star as First Black Drag Queen Presidential Candidate in Steppenwolf World Premiere

Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Moonlight and acclaimed playwright of Choir Boy, has been announced to star in the world premiere production of Ms. Blakk for President at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company. Written by McCraney with Tony nominee Tina Landau (SpongeBob SquarePants), who will also direct, the production will run from May 23 through July 14.



Inspired by the true and little-known story of America's first black drag queen presidential candidate, Ms. Blakk for President follows Ms. Joan Jett Blakk (McCraney) as she sets off on her exhilarating and dangerous journey to drag queer politics out of the closet and into a future where all are visible and all have a place at the table.



Joining McCraney in the cast will be Patrick Andrews, Molly Brennan, Daniel Kyri, Jon Hudson Odom and Sawyer Smith.



The production will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by Lindsey Jones and projection design by Rasean Davonte Johnson.