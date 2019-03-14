Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Jarrod Spector & Micaela Diamond in "The Cher Show"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Cher Show Stars Micaela Diamond & Jarrod Spector Team Up for 'I Got You Babe' on Today

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 14, 2019

Viewers of NBC's Today were offered a special treat this morning with a performance from the new Broadway sensation The Cher Show. Micaela Diamond, one of three actresses playing Cher, was joined by Tony nominee and Broadway.com vlogger Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono. The pair duetted on the iconic song "I Got You Babe" from the musical that is delighting audiences at the Neil Simon Theatre eight times a week. Watch Diamond and Spector sing out below and make plans now to see The Cher Show for yourself.

The Cher Show

Cher's life story is brought to the stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hugh Jackman Will Return to Broadway in The Music Man
  2. Watch a Whole New World Unfold in New Trailer for Live-Action Aladdin
  3. Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time Sets Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago
  4. Jayne Houdyshell to Reprise Her Tony-Winning Role in Film Adaptation of The Humans
  5. C-C-C'mon & Check Out Portraits of Will Roland & More on Be More Chill's Opening Night

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters