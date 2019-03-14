Cher Show Stars Micaela Diamond & Jarrod Spector Team Up for 'I Got You Babe' on Today

Viewers of NBC's Today were offered a special treat this morning with a performance from the new Broadway sensation The Cher Show. Micaela Diamond, one of three actresses playing Cher, was joined by Tony nominee and Broadway.com vlogger Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono. The pair duetted on the iconic song "I Got You Babe" from the musical that is delighting audiences at the Neil Simon Theatre eight times a week. Watch Diamond and Spector sing out below and make plans now to see The Cher Show for yourself.



