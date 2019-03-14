The Illusionists Announces a Talented Group of Magic Makers for West End Return

Complete casting is set for the upcoming West End staging of celebrated magic spectacular The Illusionists. The previously announced production, titled The Illusionists—Direct From Broadway, will begin performances on July 6 at the Shaftesbury Theatre.



The company will include "The Showman" James More, "The Unforgettable" Enzo, "The Manipulator" Yu Ho-Jin, "The Futurist" Adam Trent, "The Mentalist" Chris Cox, "The Trickster" Paul Dabek and "The Daredevil" Jonathan Goodwin.



Last seen in the West End in 2015 and recently seen at Broadway's Marquis Theatre, The Illusionists is a magic spectacular showcasing the talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. Amid its various engagements across the world, The Illusionists has dazzled audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts.



The new West End run will play a limited engagement through September 1.