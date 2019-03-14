Sponsored
Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Sings 'Waving Through a Window' & 'For Forever' in NBC Interview

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 14, 2019

Andrew Barth Feldman is the talk of Broadway. The 16-year-old star who recently took over the title role in the Tony-winning hit Dear Evan Hansen has been stirring audiences with his moving performance at the Music Box Theatre since beginning in the show on January 30. Feldman expanded upon the excitement and preparation involved in taking on his dream role as part of a recent interview with NBC Nightly News' Joe Fryer. "I worked just to have the tools to play this role and to know that I could even if I didn't get the opportunity to—to know for myself that I had the ability to," said Feldman. "By preparing, I was more and more ready for this." Feldman has convinced us that he was and is ready, as the two-part segment includes clips of the talented star lending perfect vocals to the show's hit songs "Waving Through a Window," "For Forever" and "You Will Be Found." Watch below and make plans now to see Feldman light up the Broadway stage.



Andrew Barth Feldman

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
