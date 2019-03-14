Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Ben Platt Performs New Single 'Temporary Love' on Ellen & Talks Expressing His Sexuality with Original Music

Watch It
by Eric King • Mar 14, 2019
Ben Platt
(Photo: The Ellen Show)

Ben Platt appeared on Ellen on March 14 to perform the new single "Temporary Love" from his upcoming album, and to thank host Ellen Degeneres for inspiring him to express his sexuality through his work. "I have never had the opportunity in my work or my art to discuss my sexuality or my relationships," the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner told Degeneres. "I have to say I grew up really a large fan of yours and your stand-up, and I'm really inspired by you because in the way you discuss your sexuality and relationships, it became part of the art and part of what makes you so funny and fantastic—and not in replacement of."

Platt, who publicly came out last month with a People interview and relationship-themed music video, says that the response from fans has been "wonderfully supportive." "The whole sexuality aspect of it has been really, encouragingly innocuous," the singer says. "Hopefully, we're past the time where it's got to be this whole giant announcement and it can just be part of who you are and part of the work."

The multi-hyphenate entertainer also made sure to plug his upcoming Netflix series The Politician, as well as a very important personal note. "I'm very single," he hints. "We can mention that, too." Watch Platt's interview with Degeneres—and bathe in those killer riffs—in the videos below. 

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Sings 'Waving Through a Window' & 'For Forever' in NBC Interview
  2. Hugh Jackman Will Return to Broadway in The Music Man
  3. Cher Show Stars Micaela Diamond & Jarrod Spector Team Up for 'I Got You Babe' on Today
  4. Ashley Park to Receive Inaugural Marin Mazzie Award for Empowerment
  5. Brooks Ashmanskas on Why The Prom Feels 'Like Recess,' His 'Disgusting' Last Name & More on Show People

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters