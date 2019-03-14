Ben Platt Performs New Single 'Temporary Love' on Ellen & Talks Expressing His Sexuality with Original Music

Ben Platt appeared on Ellen on March 14 to perform the new single "Temporary Love" from his upcoming album, and to thank host Ellen Degeneres for inspiring him to express his sexuality through his work. "I have never had the opportunity in my work or my art to discuss my sexuality or my relationships," the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner told Degeneres. "I have to say I grew up really a large fan of yours and your stand-up, and I'm really inspired by you because in the way you discuss your sexuality and relationships, it became part of the art and part of what makes you so funny and fantastic—and not in replacement of."

Platt, who publicly came out last month with a People interview and relationship-themed music video, says that the response from fans has been "wonderfully supportive." "The whole sexuality aspect of it has been really, encouragingly innocuous," the singer says. "Hopefully, we're past the time where it's got to be this whole giant announcement and it can just be part of who you are and part of the work."

The multi-hyphenate entertainer also made sure to plug his upcoming Netflix series The Politician, as well as a very important personal note. "I'm very single," he hints. "We can mention that, too." Watch Platt's interview with Degeneres—and bathe in those killer riffs—in the videos below.