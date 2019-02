We're counting down the days until the March 29 release of Ben Platt's debut album Sing to Me Instead. In advance of the album's premiere, the Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner has been offering up samples, first with the moving number "Bad Habit" and now the soothing and romantic "Ease My Mind," both of which feature Broadway's The Boys in the Band alum Charlie Carver. Watch the talented duo below, pre-order the full album and check out Platt on tour this spring.