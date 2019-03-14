Maggie Siff & More Set for Sam Shepard's Curse of the Starving Class at Signature

Casting is complete for the upcoming off-Broadway revival of the drama Curse of the Starving Class by the late Pulitzer-winning playwright Sam Shepard. Tony nominee Terry Kinney will direct the previously announced production, which will begin previews on April 23 and open on May 13 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Tickets are now on sale.



The cast will include Maggie Siff (Billions) as Ella, Lizzy DeClement (New Amsterdam) as Emma, Flora Diaz (Gotham) as Sergeant Malcolm, Gilles Geary (The I-Land) as Wesley, Esau Pritchett (The Night Of) as Ellis, Andy Rothenberg (Castle Rock) as Taylor and David Warshofsky (Taken) as Weston.



Last produced by Signature more than 20 years ago, Curse of the Starving Class follows the Tate family, who are living a stagnant, unhappy existence in rural California and are desperate for a change.



The production is scheduled to play a limited run through May 26.