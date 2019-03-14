Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Maggie Siff & More Set for Sam Shepard's Curse of the Starving Class at Signature

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 14, 2019
Maggie Siff
(Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Casting is complete for the upcoming off-Broadway revival of the drama Curse of the Starving Class by the late Pulitzer-winning playwright Sam Shepard. Tony nominee Terry Kinney will direct the previously announced production, which will begin previews on April 23 and open on May 13 at the Pershing Square Signature Center. Tickets are now on sale.

The cast will include Maggie Siff (Billions) as Ella, Lizzy DeClement (New Amsterdam) as Emma, Flora Diaz (Gotham) as Sergeant Malcolm, Gilles Geary (The I-Land) as Wesley, Esau Pritchett (The Night Of) as Ellis, Andy Rothenberg (Castle Rock) as Taylor and David Warshofsky (Taken) as Weston.

Last produced by Signature more than 20 years ago, Curse of the Starving Class follows the Tate family, who are living a stagnant, unhappy existence in rural California and are desperate for a change.

The production is scheduled to play a limited run through May 26.

Curse of the Starving Class

Signature Theatre Company presents the revival of Sam Shepard's drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Sings 'Waving Through a Window' & 'For Forever' in NBC Interview
  2. Hugh Jackman Will Return to Broadway in The Music Man
  3. Cher Show Stars Micaela Diamond & Jarrod Spector Team Up for 'I Got You Babe' on Today
  4. Ashley Park to Receive Inaugural Marin Mazzie Award for Empowerment
  5. Brooks Ashmanskas on Why The Prom Feels 'Like Recess,' His 'Disgusting' Last Name & More on Show People

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Frozen Come From Away Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters