Grace McLean's New Musical In the Green to Make World Premiere with LCT3

Grace McLean, standout star of The Great Comet, will make her theatrical writing debut this summer with the new musical In the Green, making its world premiere with Lincoln Center Theater's LCT3 program. Lee Sunday Evans (Bull in a China Shop) will direct the production—in which McLean will also star—set to begin previews on June 8 with an opening set for June 27 in the Claire Tow Theater.



In the Green tells the origin story of one of Medieval history's most powerful and creative women: Hildegard von Bingen (to be played by Rachael Duddy, Ashley Pérez Flanagan and Hannah Whitney). Before she became a healer, a composer, an exorcist and finally a saint, she was a little girl locked in a cell with her mentor, Jutta (McLean). In the Green is the tale of two women and the journey that leads one to embrace death and the other to celebrate the beauty and blemishes of a fully lived life.



In addition to originating the role of Marya D. in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, McLean has appeared onstage in Brooklynite, The World Is Round, Sleep No More, On The Floor, The Daughters and The Last Goodbye. She regularly performs original compositions with her band Grace McLean and Them Apples. She received the 2017 Emerging Artist and Hunt Family Award from Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.



In the Green will feature scenic design by Kristen Robinson, costume design by Oana Botez, lighting design by Barbara Samuels, sound design by Nicholas Pope and orchestrations by McLean and Kris Kukul, who will also serve as music supervisor.



The production is scheduled to play a limited run through August 4.