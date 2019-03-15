Petula Clark to Join Zizi Strallen & Charlie Stemp in West End's Mary Poppins

Additional casting is set for the upcoming West End return of Mary Poppins. Music icon Petula Clark and theater veteran Joseph Millson have joined the company as the Bird Woman and George Banks, respectively, alongside the previously announced Zizi Strallen in the title role and Charlie Stemp as Bert. The production will begin performances at its original West End home, the Prince Edward Theatre, on October 23 with an opening night set for November 13.



Clark became a star introducing Tony Hatch's composition "Downtown," which became a worldwide hit and led to a string of top-ten records, winning her two Grammy Awards and making her an international star. She has been seen on-screen in the iconic films Finian's Rainbow with Fred Astaire and Goodbye Mr. Chips with Peter O'Toole. She has also appeared onstage in the West End and on Broadway.



Millson's extensive list of theater credits includes Apologia, The Rover, Mr Foote's Other Leg, Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing, King John, Spanish Golden Age Season, Pillars of the Community, Every Good Boy Deserves Favour, Love Never Dies and The Priory. His television work includes Catch 22, Grantchester, Ransom, Banished, 24 Live Another Day, The Last Kingdom, Campus and Holby City.



Mary Poppins features the film's original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, including the classic songs "Jolly Holiday," "Step in Time," "Feed the Birds" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious." New songs and additional music are by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Co-created by Cameron Mackintosh, the musical features a book by Julian Fellowes.



The creative team for Mary Poppins is led by director Richard Eyre, with co-direction and choreography by 2019 Special Olivier Award winner Matthew Bourne, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, set and costume designs by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Paul Gatehouse and orchestrations by William David Brohn.