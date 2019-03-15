Sponsored
Kelsey Grammer-Led Man of La Mancha Sets Full Casting at London Coliseum

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 15, 2019
Kelsey Grammer
(Photo: Bruce Glikas for Broadway.com)

Casting is complete for the highly anticipated new U.K. staging of Man of La Mancha. The previously announced production, directed by Lonny Price, will begin previews on April 26 ahead of an April 30 opening night at the London Coliseum.

Newly announced cast members include Peter Polycarpou as Sancho Panza, Eugene McCoy as Dr. Carrasco/The Duke, Lucy St. Louis as Antonia, Natasha Leaver as Fermina, Debra Michaels as Maria, Julie Jupp as Housekeeper, Minal Patel as Padre and Emanuel Alba as Barber, with Rakesh Boury, Stephen John Davies, Paul F. Monaghan, Ryan Pidgen, David Seadon-Young, Samuel Thomas, Teddy Wills, Femi Akinfolarin, Tim Hodges, Luke Jackson, Dominic Owen, Joseph Poulson, Jocelyn Prah, Anna Woodside, Tash Holway, Helen Walsh, Luke McCall and Alex Pinder.

They join the previously announced Kelsey Grammer as Miguel de Cervantes/Don Quixote and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Innkeeper/Governor, with Cassidy Janson and Danielle de Niese sharing the roles of Aldonza/Dulcinea.

Based on Miguel de Cervantes' book Don Quixote, Man of La Mancha is set in a 16th-century dungeon where Cervantes and his manservant await trial from the Spanish Inquisition. In his possession, he has a trunk carrying an unfinished novel, Don Quixote. As prisoners attempt to steal his possessions, Cervantes embarks on acting out his novel as his defense.

Man of La Mancha features music by Mitch Leigh, lyrics by Joe Darion and book by Dale Wasserman. Joining Price on the creative team is conductor David White, set designer James Noone, lighting designer Rick Fisher and sound designer Mick Potter.

The London Coliseum production is slated to play a limited engagement through June 8.

