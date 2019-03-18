Sponsored
Spring Preview: Tracy Letts Just Might Weep Through All My Sons

2019 Spring Preview
by Eric King • Mar 18, 2019
Tracy Letts (Photo by Caitlin McNaney | Illustrations by Ryan Casey)

If A Raisin in the Sun asks, “What happens to a dream deferred?” then All My Sons asks, “What happens to a secret deferred?” As Joe and Kate Keller in Arthur Miller’s 1947 play, TRACY LETTS and Annette Bening grapple with a long-held family secret in post-World War II Ohio. Jack O’Brien directs Miller’s drama about responsibility and ethics. Tony-winning actor (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) and playwright (August: Osage County) Letts discusses his return to the stage and why Miller’s play can still teach audiences about taking responsibility... READ MORE

All My Sons

Tracy Letts and Annette Bening star in Arthur Miller's classic drama.
