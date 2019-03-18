Spring Preview: Tracy Letts Just Might Weep Through All My Sons

If A Raisin in the Sun asks, “What happens to a dream deferred?” then All My Sons asks, “What happens to a secret deferred?” As Joe and Kate Keller in Arthur Miller’s 1947 play, TRACY LETTS and Annette Bening grapple with a long-held family secret in post-World War II Ohio. Jack O’Brien directs Miller’s drama about responsibility and ethics. Tony-winning actor (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) and playwright (August: Osage County) Letts discusses his return to the stage and why Miller’s play can still teach audiences about taking responsibility... READ MORE



