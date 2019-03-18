Watch Laura Benanti & Christine Baranski Flaunt Their Tonys & Pout Their Lips as Melania Trump on Colbert

My Fair Lady star and Tony winner Laura Benanti has been landing laughs as Melania Trump on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for years now. On March 15, she took on the rumor that the First Lady has a body double. "It'd take some kind of Tony Award-winning actor to pull off this role," Benanti joked as she pouted her lips and gave an actual Tony Award a spin as the audience applauded. Later on in the segment, two-time Tony-winner Christine Baranski also came on in full Melania garb. We don't know about you, but Broadway powerhouses Benanti and Baranski can absolutely be our body doubles any time! Watch the fun clip below!



