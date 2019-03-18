Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Laura Benanti, Christine Baranski & Brian Stack
(Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

Watch Laura Benanti & Christine Baranski Flaunt Their Tonys & Pout Their Lips as Melania Trump on Colbert

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 18, 2019

My Fair Lady star and Tony winner Laura Benanti has been landing laughs as Melania Trump on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for years now. On March 15, she took on the rumor that the First Lady has a body double. "It'd take some kind of Tony Award-winning actor to pull off this role," Benanti joked as she pouted her lips and gave an actual Tony Award a spin as the audience applauded. Later on in the segment, two-time Tony-winner Christine Baranski also came on in full Melania garb. We don't know about you, but Broadway powerhouses Benanti and Baranski can absolutely be our body doubles any time! Watch the fun clip below!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Sings 'Waving Through a Window' & 'For Forever' in NBC Interview
  2. Be More Chill Cast Recording Will Get an 'Upgrade'; Broadway Album Due Out This Spring
  3. Micaela Diamond & Derek Klena to Sing Pasek & Paul's Dogfight at Second Stage
  4. Christian Borle Lands Series-Regular Role on ABC Drama Pilot Until the Wedding
  5. Brooks Ashmanskas on Why The Prom Feels 'Like Recess,' His 'Disgusting' Last Name & More on Show People

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters