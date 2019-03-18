Waitress Alum Joe Tippett to Reunite with Jessie Mueller in TV Movie Patsy & Loretta

Broadway alum Joe Tippett, who originated the role of Earl in the out-of-town production of Waitress, will appear opposite former co-star Jessie Mueller in the upcoming Lifetime movie Patsy & Loretta, according to Deadline. Kyle Schmid (Six) is also newly announced to join the cast of the previously reported film, co-starring Megan Hilty.



In addition to his out-of-town and later Broadway turns in Waitress, Tippett was seen on Broadway in Airline Highway. His off-Broadway credits include This Day Forward, Indian Summer, Familiar and Ashville. He most recently appeared on the small screen in Rise.



Patsy & Loretta follows the untold friendship between music stars Patsy Cline (Hilty) and Loretta Lynn (Mueller), leading up to Cline's untimely death in a 1963 plane crash. Tippett will portray Doolittle "Mooney" Lynn, Loretta's husband, with Schmid as Charlie Dick, Patsy's second husband.



The TV movie will be filmed on location in Nashville, with a premiere scheduled for late 2019.