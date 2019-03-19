See Shoshana Bean Return to Broadway in Her First Bow as Jenna in Waitress

Shoshana Bean looks sweet as pie as she takes her first bow as Jenna in Waitress on Broadway on March 18. Bean is returning to the Great White Way for the first time in 13 years: She was previously seen in Wicked and Hairspray. She joins a cast that also features New Kids on the Block's Joey McIntyre as Dr. Pomatter, Lenne Klingaman as Dawn, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Ben Thompson as Earl, Larry Marshall as Old Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal and Eddie Jemison as Ogie. Check out the photos of Bean on her first night at the diner, and be sure to plan a visit to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre!

Shoshana Bean and the cast of Waitress take a bow.