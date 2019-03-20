Lorin Latarro to Direct #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment at Westside Theatre

Lorin Latarro, the celebrated choreographer of Waitress, has signed on to direct the off-Broadway premiere of #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment, a musical written by Robyn Lynne Norris, Bob Ladewig and Frank Caeti and developed by Diane Alexander. Performances will begin on June 20 at the Westside Theatre.



Following a hit three-year run at the Up Comedy Theatre in Chicago, #DateMe: An OkCupid Experiment follows Robyn (the show's creator and writer) who is unlucky in love but determined to understand it better, so she logs on to the world's most popular dating site: OkCupid. Creating 38 "undateable" profiles as an interactive scientific investigation into online dating, she unwittingly sets in motion the social experiment of our generation.



A recent reading of the musical featured a cast that also included Megan Sikora, Andrew Chapelle, Brian Gonzales, Michael Hartney, Andy Lucien, J. Elaine Marcos and Marissa Rosen. Casting for the off-Broadway production will be announced soon.