Ain't Too Proud Stars Sing Temptations Hits on The Tonight Show

The new musical Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations celebrated a momentous opening night at Broadway's Imperial Theatre on March 21. In addition to a star-packed performance and swanky post-show party, the musical's stars toasted their premiere by singing a pair of Temptations hits on NBC's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch stars Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope and Ephraim Sykes—as well as the complete 18-piece Ain't Too Proud band—perform the numbers "Get Ready" and "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" for lucky TV viewers, then make plans to experience the new Broadway tuner for yourself.



