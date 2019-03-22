Sponsored
Ephraim Sykes, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, Derrick Baskin & James Harkness
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Ain't Too Proud Stars Sing Temptations Hits on The Tonight Show

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 22, 2019

The new musical Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations celebrated a momentous opening night at Broadway's Imperial Theatre on March 21. In addition to a star-packed performance and swanky post-show party, the musical's stars toasted their premiere by singing a pair of Temptations hits on NBC's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch stars Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope and Ephraim Sykes—as well as the complete 18-piece Ain't Too Proud band—perform the numbers "Get Ready" and "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" for lucky TV viewers, then make plans to experience the new Broadway tuner for yourself.

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

The acclaimed new musical featuring the iconic music of The Temptations arrives on Broadway.
