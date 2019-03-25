Patti LuPone to Guest Star on FX's Pose; Second Season Will Premiere in June

Patti LuPone is returning to the small screen. The Emmy nominee and two-time Tony winner will take on a guest-starring stint on Ryan Murphy's Golden Globe-nominated series Pose. The FX series' second season will launch in June.



LuPone told Broadway.com, "I've watched the first five episodes of the first season and I am blown away by the trans actors. I'm very excited that I will be acting with them and with Billy Porter."



LuPone earned a 1998 Emmy nomination for a guest appearance on Frasier. Her other TV credits include Murphy's American Horror Story, as well as Penny Dreadful, Steven Universe, Vampirina, 30 Rock, Ugly Betty, Oz and Life Goes On. She won Tony Awards for Evita and Gypsy and is currently nominated for an Olivier Award for her turn as Joanne in the West End revival of Company.



Details on LuPone's role are currently being kept under wraps.