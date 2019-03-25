Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Patti LuPone to Guest Star on FX's Pose; Second Season Will Premiere in June

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 25, 2019
Patti LuPone
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Patti LuPone is returning to the small screen. The Emmy nominee and two-time Tony winner will take on a guest-starring stint on Ryan Murphy's Golden Globe-nominated series Pose. The FX series' second season will launch in June.

LuPone told Broadway.com, "I've watched the first five episodes of the first season and I am blown away by the trans actors. I'm very excited that I will be acting with them and with Billy Porter."

LuPone earned a 1998 Emmy nomination for a guest appearance on Frasier. Her other TV credits include Murphy's American Horror Story, as well as Penny Dreadful, Steven Universe, Vampirina, 30 Rock, Ugly Betty, Oz and Life Goes On. She won Tony Awards for Evita and Gypsy and is currently nominated for an Olivier Award for her turn as Joanne in the West End revival of Company.

Details on LuPone's role are currently being kept under wraps.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Is Earning Hefty Royalties for Rodgers and Hammerstein
  2. Spring Preview: The King Lear Daughters on Keeping Up With a Beast
  3. Richard Fleeshman on Stripping Down in London's Company, His Olivier Nom & What Patti LuPone Calls Him
  4. These Portraits of the Ain't Too Proud Stars and More Will Bring Sunshine to Any Cloudy Day
  5. Premiere Date Set for Ryan Murphy's The Politician Starring Ben Platt

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Frozen Chicago Come From Away Mean Girls Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters