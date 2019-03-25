Sponsored
Broadway Balances America Invites You to Experience the New Production of the Legendary Miss Saigon

by Ryan Gilbert • Mar 25, 2019

Broadway Across America’s Telly Award-winning collaboration with The Balancing Act, the award-winning morning show on the Lifetime Channel, rounds out season five of the five-part series Broadway Balances America with Miss Saigon. This new episode will re-air on April 2 at 7:30AM (ET/PT). The touring production of Miss Saigon is traveling to cities all across the U.S. and Canada.

Broadway Balances America introduces the cast and creative team bringing the acclaimed new production of Miss Saigon to life. Get to know leading lady Emily Bautista, who plays the iconic role of Kim, and actresses Stacie Bono and Jackie Nguyen as they prepare to tour the country and show incredible strength on stage and off. Hear from director Laurence Connor as he discusses the grand scale and dose of reality that brings this acclaimed new production to life. Host Amber Milt gets a glimpse inside the rehearsal process of this legendary musical that changed Broadway forever and continues to resonate with audiences today.



Experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical Miss Saigon, from the creators of Les Misérables. This is the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son. Featuring stunning spectacle and a sensational cast of 42 performing the soaring score, including Broadway hits like “The Heat is On in Saigon,” “The Movie in My Mind,” “Last Night of the World” and “American Dream,” this is a theatrical event you will never forget.

To find out when Miss Saigon is headed to your city, click here.

