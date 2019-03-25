Tina: The Tina Turner Musical & More to Perform at 2019 Olivier Awards; Presenters Announced

Full details on presenters, performances and special appearances have been announced for the 2019 Olivier Awards. The previously announced event, celebrating the best of West End theater, will take place on April 7 at London's Royal Albert Hall. Jason Manford will host.



This year's Oliviers will feature performances from all of the musicals nominated in the Best New Musical and Best Musical Revival categories: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Come From Away, Company, Fun Home, The King and I, Six and Caroline, or Change. There will also be a special performance from Disney's The Lion King, celebrating the iconic production's 20th anniversary in the West End.



The evening's presenters will include Jade Anouka, Zawe Ashton, Joanne Clifton, Kevin Clifton, Charlie Cox, Arthur Darvill, Danny Dyer, Paapa Essiedu, Gloria Estefan, Sally Field, Ncuti Gatwa, Kelsey Grammer, Ruthie Henshall, Tom Hiddleston, Judy Kuhn, Art Malik, Jack McBrayer, Katharine McPhee, Wunmi Mosaku, Danielle de Niese, Andy Nyman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Wendell Pierce, Bill Pullman, Shane Richie, Harriet Scott, Thea Sharrock, Ashley Shaw and Layton Williams.



In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Mamma Mia! in the West End, the show's "Donna and the Dynamos" (Sara Poyzer, Ricky Butt and Kate Graham) will also be presenting an award.



Acclaimed West End star Beverley Knight will perform during the In Memoriam section of the show, paying tribute to those in the theater industry who have passed away over the last year.



The awards ceremony will be broadcast worldwide via Facebook.