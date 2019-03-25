Frozen, Starring Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, Celebrates Its First Broadway Birthday

Don't let it go because Frozen is celebrating one year on Broadway! The Disney musical opened on March 22, 2018 at the St. James Theatre and has been playing host to a gazillion of audiences members ever since. Original stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin continue to lead the show with Ryann Redmond and Joe Carroll joining the cast as Olaf and Prince Hans. Noah J. Ricketts, who was an original ensemble member, has taken over the role of Kristoff. Go inside Arendelle's palace walls to see photos of the cast celebrate, and remember to plan your own trip to the fan-favorite musical!

Frozen stars Patti Murin and Joe Carroll get together.