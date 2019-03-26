The Band's Visit's George Abud Set for World Premiere August Rush Musical Directed by John Doyle

Casting is here for August Rush, a new musical adaptation of the beloved 2007 film, making its world premiere at Aurora, Illinois' Paramount Theatre this spring. The previously announced production, directed by Tony winner John Doyle, will run from April 24 through June 2.



Leading the cast will be George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Lewis Chapman, with John Hickok (Little Women) as Wizard/Thomas Novacek, Leenya Rideout (War Horse) as Hope and Sydney Shepherd (First Date) as Lyla Novacek, with Jack McCarthy (Finding Neverland) and Huxley Westemeier (School of Rock) alternating as August Rush/Evan Taylor.



The musical's ensemble will include Marta Bagratuni, Alex Bender, Matt Deitchman, Ginna Doyle, Brad Giovanine, Lizzie Hagstedt, Jessie Linden, Troy Valjean Rucker, Doug Smith and Katrina Yaukey.



August Rush is the story of Evan Taylor (McCarthy/Westemeier), an 11-year-old orphan who believes in music the way some believe in fairytales. In a cruel twist of fate, Evan's mother (Shepherd), an accomplished classical cellist, and his father (Abud), the lead singer of a rock band, don't even know of his existence. From one foster home to the next, Evan refuses to give up hope in finding his parents. On this relentless search, he surrenders himself to the symphony of sounds in the city and follows the music, discovering his own genius along the way.



The musical features a book and lyrics by the Glen Berger (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) along with music and lyrics by Mark Mancina, who scored the original film. The creative team also includes scenic designer Scott Pask, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, lighting designer Paul Toben, sound designer Dan Moses Schreier and projection designer Joe Burke.



The motion picture starred Jonathan Rhys-Meyers as Lewis, Keri Russell as Lyla, Robin Williams as Wizard and Freddie Highmore as August Rush/Evan Taylor.