Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Look Back at Sutton Foster Singing 'Till There Was You' from The Music Man on Side by Side

Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 26, 2019
Sutton Foster
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

We're still over the moon from yesterday's news that Sutton Foster will return to Broadway next year alongside Hugh Jackman in The Music Man. The two-time Tony-winning Broadway favorite will appear as Marian Paroo, lending her voice to beloved Meredith Willson tunes such as "Till There Was You." Perhaps unknowingly, Foster gave us a gorgeous first listen of the tune back in 2011, singing from the musical on our series Side by Side by Susan Blackwell. Watch Foster cozy up alongside Susan Blackwell below, and mark your calendar: The Music Man arrives on Broadway on September 9, 2020.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Sutton Foster to Join Hugh Jackman in The Music Man on Broadway
  2. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Sings 'You Will Be Found' on Good Morning America
  3. Guys and Dolls Movie Remake in the Works
  4. David Yazbek, Bob Martin & Rick Elice Writing Princess Bride Musical for Disney Theatrical
  5. Look Back at Sutton Foster Singing 'Till There Was You' from The Music Man on Side by Side

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Frozen Chicago Come From Away Mean Girls Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters