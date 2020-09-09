Look Back at Sutton Foster Singing 'Till There Was You' from The Music Man on Side by Side

We're still over the moon from yesterday's news that Sutton Foster will return to Broadway next year alongside Hugh Jackman in The Music Man. The two-time Tony-winning Broadway favorite will appear as Marian Paroo, lending her voice to beloved Meredith Willson tunes such as "Till There Was You." Perhaps unknowingly, Foster gave us a gorgeous first listen of the tune back in 2011, singing from the musical on our series Side by Side by Susan Blackwell. Watch Foster cozy up alongside Susan Blackwell below, and mark your calendar: The Music Man arrives on Broadway on September 9, 2020.



