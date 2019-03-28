Beetlejuice Musical Arrives on Broadway

Beetlejuice, the new musical based on the hit 1988 film, begins preview performances at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on March 28. Alex Timbers directs the production, scheduled to officially open on April 25. The cast is led by Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso, along with Kerry Butler and Rob McClure.



Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz (Caruso), a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple (Butler and McClure) and Beetlejuice (Brightman), a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, the double-crossing specter shows his true stripes.



The principal cast also features Leslie Kritzer as Delia, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean/Juno, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout.



The ensemble includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.



Beetlejuice features a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, choreography by Connor Gallagher and music direction by Kris Kukul.



The creative team also includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski and projection designer Peter Nigrini, with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.



