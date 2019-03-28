Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Alex Brightman, Rob McClure, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, Leslie Kritzer & Adam Dannheisser in a promotional photo for "Beetlejuice"
(Matthew Murphy)

Beetlejuice Musical Arrives on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 28, 2019

Beetlejuice, the new musical based on the hit 1988 film, begins preview performances at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on March 28. Alex Timbers directs the production, scheduled to officially open on April 25. The cast is led by Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso, along with Kerry Butler and Rob McClure.

Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz (Caruso), a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple (Butler and McClure) and Beetlejuice (Brightman), a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, the double-crossing specter shows his true stripes.

The principal cast also features Leslie Kritzer as Delia, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean/Juno, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout.

The ensemble includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

Beetlejuice features a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown, music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect, choreography by Connor Gallagher and music direction by Kris Kukul.

The creative team also includes scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski and projection designer Peter Nigrini, with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.

Beetlejuice

A new musical based on the fan-favorite film of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Guys and Dolls Movie Remake in the Works
  2. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Sings 'You Will Be Found' on Good Morning America
  3. David Yazbek, Bob Martin & Rick Elice Writing Princess Bride Musical for Disney Theatrical
  4. Sutton Foster to Join Hugh Jackman in The Music Man on Broadway
  5. Anastasia Star Christy Altomare on What She'll Miss About the Show and Her Advice for Future Anyas

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Frozen Chicago Come From Away Mean Girls Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters