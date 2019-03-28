Jerry Mitchell to Direct Oliver!-Themed Musical Becoming Nancy at Alliance Theatre

Jerry Mitchell, the Tony-winning director-choreographer of Kinky Boots and Pretty Woman, has signed on to helm the world premiere of Becoming Nancy, a stage musical adaptation of Terry Ronald's bestselling young adult novel. The production will run from September 5 through October 6, 2019, as part of the new season at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, GA.



With a book by Elliot Davis and a score by Mary Poppins music makers George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, Becoming Nancy follows a boy who is cast as Nancy in his school's production of Oliver! and the friendship he develops with the football player classmate playing Bill Sikes.



Also of note in the Alliance's new season is the American premiere of the musical Maybe Happy Ending (January 18-February 16, 2020), directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden (Once on This Island, Spring Awakening). Created by Will Aronson and Hue Park, the tuner follows two obsolete helper-bots living an isolated existence in a robots-only housing complex. When the two discover each other across the hall, they have a surprising connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves, relationships and love.



At wintertime, the theater will put a spotlight on Courtenay Collins, star of Broadway's The Prom—which began at the Alliance—who will ring in the season with Courtenay's Cabaret: Home for the Holidays (December 5-24, 2019), an evening of music, drinks, stories and laughter, accompanied by a live band and a rotating list of surprise guests.



The Alliance season will also include the world premieres Max Makes a Million and 53% Of, as well as stagings of Small Mouth Sounds, Ghost, A Christmas Carol, Seize the King, Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience and Sweat.



In addition to The Prom, The Alliance has hosted world premieres of future Broadway musicals including The Color Purple, Sister Act, Bring It On and Tuck Everlasting.