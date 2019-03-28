Sponsored
Annie Parisse & More Set for Donald Margulies' World Premiere Long Lost Off-Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 28, 2019
Annie Parisse
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Casting is here for Long Lost, a new play by Pulitzer winner Donald Margulies (Time Stands Still) making its world premiere with Manhattan Theatre Club this spring. Tony winner Daniel Sullivan (The Little Foxes) will direct the previously announced production, set to play off-Broadway's New York City Center—Stage I beginning on May 14 with an official opening scheduled for June 4.

The four-person cast will include Annie Parisse (Clybourne Park), Kelly AuCoin (Of Good Stock), Lee Tergesen (Rapture, Blister, Burn) and Alex Wolff (Hereditary).

Long Lost centers on the troubled Billy (Tergesen), who appears out of the blue in the Wall Street office of his estranged brother David (AuCoin); Billy soon tries to reinsert himself into the comfortable life David has built with his philanthropist wife and college-age son (Wolff).

The creative team includes John Lee Beatty (scenic design), Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Kenneth Posner (lighting design) and Daniel Kluger (original music and sound design).

Long Lost is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 30.

Long Lost

Donald Marguelies' funny, unsettling, ultimately moving play about the limits of compassion and filial obligation.
