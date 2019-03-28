Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

The Outsiders Stage Musical Sets World Premiere at Goodman Theatre

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 28, 2019
A scene from the 1983 film "The Outsiders"
(Photo: Warner Bros.)

The Outsiders, S.E. Hinton's bestselling 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola's iconic 1983 motion picture, is now a new stage musical featuring an original score by the rock duo Jamestown Revival. Tony nominee Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed) will direct the newly announced musical's world premiere production at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, set to run from June 20 through August 2, 2020.

Featuring a book by Pulitzer finalist Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter) and a score by Justin Levine with Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance (Jamestown Revival), the 1967-set musical tells the story of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their band of greasers as they fight for purpose and survival.

The Outsiders will feature choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Justin Levine (Moulin Rouge!).

The Outsiders film featured a star-packed cast that included Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez and Tom Cruise. Casting for the musical is forthcoming.

The Goodman's 2019-2020 season will also include Tony nominee Lucas Hnath's previously announced world premiere play Dana H. (September 6-October 6, 2019), as well as Bernhardt/Hamlet, Roe, Graveyard Shift, Molly Sweeney, American Mariachi, A Christmas Carol and School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Chris Evans Opens Up About His Dream Projects: 'I Want to Do a Musical So Badly'
  2. Guys and Dolls Movie Remake in the Works
  3. David Yazbek, Bob Martin & Rick Elice Writing Princess Bride Musical for Disney Theatrical
  4. Anastasia Star Christy Altomare on What She'll Miss About the Show and Her Advice for Future Anyas
  5. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Sings 'You Will Be Found' on Good Morning America

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Frozen Chicago Come From Away Mean Girls Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters