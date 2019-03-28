The Outsiders Stage Musical Sets World Premiere at Goodman Theatre

The Outsiders, S.E. Hinton's bestselling 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola's iconic 1983 motion picture, is now a new stage musical featuring an original score by the rock duo Jamestown Revival. Tony nominee Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed) will direct the newly announced musical's world premiere production at Chicago's Goodman Theatre, set to run from June 20 through August 2, 2020.



Featuring a book by Pulitzer finalist Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter) and a score by Justin Levine with Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance (Jamestown Revival), the 1967-set musical tells the story of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their band of greasers as they fight for purpose and survival.



The Outsiders will feature choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Justin Levine (Moulin Rouge!).



The Outsiders film featured a star-packed cast that included Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez and Tom Cruise. Casting for the musical is forthcoming.



The Goodman's 2019-2020 season will also include Tony nominee Lucas Hnath's previously announced world premiere play Dana H. (September 6-October 6, 2019), as well as Bernhardt/Hamlet, Roe, Graveyard Shift, Molly Sweeney, American Mariachi, A Christmas Carol and School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play.