Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Drew King, Leslie Donna Flesner, Santino Fontana, Sissy Bell & John Arthur Greene in "Tootsie"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Tootsie, Starring Santino Fontana, Makes Its Broadway Premiere

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 29, 2019

Tootsie, the new Broadway musical based on the beloved 1982 comedy flick, begins previews at the Marquis Theatre on March 29. Tony nominee Santino Fontana stars in the production, set to officially open on April 23.

Tootsie tells the story of talented but difficult actor Michael Dorsey (Fontana) who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime.

The show also stars Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, John Behlmann as Max Von Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Mallory and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

The musical features a book by Robert Horn and a score by Tony winner David Yazbek, with direction by Tony nominee Scott Ellis, choreography by Tony nominee Denis Jones and music direction by Andrea Grody. The design team includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Donald Holder and sound designer Brian Ronan.

The musical's ensemble includes Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Diana Vaden and Anthony Wayne.

Tootsie

A new musical adaptation of the popular 1982 film is headed to Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Chris Evans Opens Up About His Dream Projects: 'I Want to Do a Musical So Badly'
  2. Beetlejuice Musical Arrives on Broadway
  3. Rachel Bay Jones to Lead Next to Normal at Kennedy Center; Bye Bye Birdie & Footloose Also on Tap
  4. David Yazbek, Bob Martin & Rick Elice Writing Princess Bride Musical for Disney Theatrical
  5. To Kill a Mockingbird Will Launch a National Tour in August 2020

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Frozen Chicago Come From Away Mean Girls Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters