Odds & Ends: Taylor Louderman Cast in CBS Comedy Pilot The Emperor of Malibu & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Taylor Louderman Cast in CBS Comedy Pilot The Emperor of Malibu

Taylor Louderman, leading lady of Broadway's Mean Girls, is bound for the small screen. The Tony-nominated star will take on the central role in CBS' comedy pilot The Emperor of Malibu, according to Deadline. Louderman will portray Kate, an intellectual property lawyer newly engaged to the son of a Chinese billionaire, who convinces her fiancé to introduce her to his family despite their reluctances about their cultural differences. Joining Louderman in the cast will be Broadway's Deborah S. Craig (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), along with Ken Jeong and Max Willems.



Born for This & Summer Earn NAACP Nominations

Nominations are here for the 28th Annual NAACP Theater Awards. Among the theater nods are the Broadway-aimed Bebe Winans musical Born for This, which earned 13, and the recent Broadway tuner Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, with 10. Nominees will be honored on June 17 at 6:00pm at the prestigious Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, California. For more information and a full list of nominees for the NAACP Theater Awards, click here.



Kelsey Grammer & Colman Domingo to Lead Medical Thriller The God Committee

Stage veterans Kelsey Grammer (Finding Neverland), Colman Domingo (Summer), Janeane Garofalo (Marvin's Room), Julia Stiles (Oleanna) and Dan Hedaya (Henry V) have been cast in The God Committee, a new motion picture exploring the U.S. organ transplant system, reports Variety. The movie centers on a donor heart that is being flown to a New York-based hospital, where a transplant committee must decide within an hour which patient will receive it. The film will be written and directed by Austin Stark.