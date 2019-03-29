Joél Pérez & More to Lead John Leguizamo Musical Kiss My Aztec! at Berkeley Rep

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced complete casting for the upcoming world premiere staging of Tony winner John Leguizamo's satirical new musical Kiss My Aztec! The production will run at the California theater from May 28 through July 14, 2019 in advance of a previously announced engagement at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse from September 3 through October 13, 2019.



Leading the company will be Joél Pérez (Fun Home) as Pepe, Chad Carstarphen (In the Heights) as El Jaguar Negro/Reymundo, Richard R. Henry (The Hunchback of Notre Dame) as Pierre Pierrot, Zachary Infante (Alice By Heart) as Fernando/Sebastian, Yani Marin (Wicked) as Colombina, Jesús E. Martínez (In the Name of Salome) as Captain Soldier, Maria-Christina Oliveras (Amélie) as Tolima, Desiree Rodriguez (Tricks the Devil Taught Me) as Pilar and Al Rodrigo (Blood Wedding) as Rodrigo, with Angelica Beliard and Katherine "KC" Dela Cruz comprising the ensemble.



With a book by Leguizamo and Tony Taccone, music by Benjamin Velez and lyrics by Leguizamo, Velez and David Kamp, Kiss My Aztec! features a fusion of bolero, hip hop, merengue and rap, celebrating, elevating and commemorating Latinx culture. Taccone will direct the musical, based on a screenplay by Leguizamo and Stephen Chbosky.



The production will feature music supervision by David Gardos, choreography by Maija García and orchestrations by Simon Hale, with scenic and costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Alexander V. Nichols and sound design by Jessica Paz.