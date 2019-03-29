Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Joél Pérez & More to Lead John Leguizamo Musical Kiss My Aztec! at Berkeley Rep

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 29, 2019
Joél Pérez
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced complete casting for the upcoming world premiere staging of Tony winner John Leguizamo's satirical new musical Kiss My Aztec! The production will run at the California theater from May 28 through July 14, 2019 in advance of a previously announced engagement at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse from September 3 through October 13, 2019.

Leading the company will be Joél Pérez (Fun Home) as Pepe, Chad Carstarphen (In the Heights) as El Jaguar Negro/Reymundo, Richard R. Henry (The Hunchback of Notre Dame) as Pierre Pierrot, Zachary Infante (Alice By Heart) as Fernando/Sebastian, Yani Marin (Wicked) as Colombina, Jesús E. Martínez (In the Name of Salome) as Captain Soldier, Maria-Christina Oliveras (Amélie) as Tolima, Desiree Rodriguez (Tricks the Devil Taught Me) as Pilar and Al Rodrigo (Blood Wedding) as Rodrigo, with Angelica Beliard and Katherine "KC" Dela Cruz comprising the ensemble.

With a book by Leguizamo and Tony Taccone, music by Benjamin Velez and lyrics by Leguizamo, Velez and David Kamp, Kiss My Aztec! features a fusion of bolero, hip hop, merengue and rap, celebrating, elevating and commemorating Latinx culture. Taccone will direct the musical, based on a screenplay by Leguizamo and Stephen Chbosky.

The production will feature music supervision by David Gardos, choreography by Maija García and orchestrations by Simon Hale, with scenic and costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Alexander V. Nichols and sound design by Jessica Paz.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Bianca Del Rio to Join Everybody's Talking About Jamie
  2. Beetlejuice Musical Arrives on Broadway
  3. Rachel Bay Jones to Lead Next to Normal at Kennedy Center; Bye Bye Birdie & Footloose Also on Tap
  4. To Kill a Mockingbird Will Launch a National Tour in August 2020
  5. Joél Pérez & More to Lead John Leguizamo Musical Kiss My Aztec! at Berkeley Rep

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Frozen Chicago Come From Away Mean Girls Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters