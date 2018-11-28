Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

John Leguizamo Musical Kiss My Aztec! Set for La Jolla Playhouse's 2019-2020 Season

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 28, 2018
John Leguizamo
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

La Jolla Playhouse has announced Kiss My Aztec!, a satirical new musical from Tony winner John Leguizamo, set to appear as part of the San Diego theater's upcoming season. Dates are to come for the production, which will follow a world premiere staging at Berkeley Repertory Theatre set to run from May 28 through July 14, 2019.

With a book by Leguizamo and Tony Taccone, music by Benjamin Velez and lyrics by Leguizamo, Velez and David Kamp, Kiss My Aztec! features a fusion of bolero, hip hop, merengue and rap, celebrating, elevating and commemorating Latinx culture. Taccone will direct the musical, based on a screenplay by Leguizamo and Stephen Chbosky.

Leguizamo is an acclaimed theater artist who was honored with a special 2018 Tony Award for his body of work, including the 2018 Tony-nominated play Latin History for Morons, which appeared at La Jolla and Berkeley Rep in advance of New York. Leguizamo's other works have included the Tony-nominated Freak as well as Sexaholix, Ghetto Klown, Spic-O-Rama and Mambo Mouth.

Rounding out La Jolla Playhouse's 2019-2020 season are the world premieres Put Your House in Order by Ike Holter and The Luckiest by Melissa Ross, along with the new work Cambodian Rock Band written by Lauren Yee and featuring songs by Dengue Fever.

Production dates and casting for the 2019-2020 La Jolla Playhouse season will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hadestown, from The Great Comet's Rachel Chavkin, to Arrive at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre
  2. Watch Laura Benanti & Rosemary Harris in a Loverly New Montage from My Fair Lady
  3. Get a First Look at Cody Simpson as Dmitry in Anastasia
  4. Aaron Sorkin on Choosing Jeff Daniels as Mockingbird's Atticus Finch: 'He Is One of the Best Actors I Know'
  5. Brandon Uranowitz & David Furr to Join Keri Russell & Adam Driver in Burn This at Broadway's Hudson Theatre

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Harry Potter and the Cursed Child The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Frozen Anastasia King Kong All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters