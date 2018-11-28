John Leguizamo Musical Kiss My Aztec! Set for La Jolla Playhouse's 2019-2020 Season

La Jolla Playhouse has announced Kiss My Aztec!, a satirical new musical from Tony winner John Leguizamo, set to appear as part of the San Diego theater's upcoming season. Dates are to come for the production, which will follow a world premiere staging at Berkeley Repertory Theatre set to run from May 28 through July 14, 2019.



With a book by Leguizamo and Tony Taccone, music by Benjamin Velez and lyrics by Leguizamo, Velez and David Kamp, Kiss My Aztec! features a fusion of bolero, hip hop, merengue and rap, celebrating, elevating and commemorating Latinx culture. Taccone will direct the musical, based on a screenplay by Leguizamo and Stephen Chbosky.



Leguizamo is an acclaimed theater artist who was honored with a special 2018 Tony Award for his body of work, including the 2018 Tony-nominated play Latin History for Morons, which appeared at La Jolla and Berkeley Rep in advance of New York. Leguizamo's other works have included the Tony-nominated Freak as well as Sexaholix, Ghetto Klown, Spic-O-Rama and Mambo Mouth.



Rounding out La Jolla Playhouse's 2019-2020 season are the world premieres Put Your House in Order by Ike Holter and The Luckiest by Melissa Ross, along with the new work Cambodian Rock Band written by Lauren Yee and featuring songs by Dengue Fever.



Production dates and casting for the 2019-2020 La Jolla Playhouse season will be announced at a later date.