Patrick Page, Phillipa Soo & More to Appear in Off-Broadway's Nassim

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 29, 2019
Barrow Street Theatricals has announced a talent-packed lineup of rotating guest actors for the American premiere of Nassim by celebrated Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour (White Rabbit Red Rabbit), featuring direction by Omar Elerian. Among the latest group of stars is Lortel nominee Patrick Page (Hadestown) and Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton). The full list of upcoming guest stars is below.

  • Friday, March 29 at 7:30pm—Gibson Frazier
  • Saturday, March 30 at 2:30pm—Stephen Rider
  • Saturday, March 30 at 7:30pm—Michael Laurence
  • Sunday, March 31 at 2:30pm—Therese Plaehn
  • Sunday, March 31 at 7:30pm—Patrick Page
  • Tuesday, April 2 at 7:30pm—X Mayo
  • Wednesday, April 3 at 7:30pm—Thaddeus Phillips
  • Thursday, April 4 at 7:30pm—Phillipa Soo
  • Saturday, April 6 at 2:30pm—Andrew Roffe
  • Saturday, April 6 at 7:30pm—Peter Jacobson

Nassim uses theatrical devices to explore the power of language, with a special guest star appearing at every performance. Barrow Street Theatricals, formerly Barrow Street Theatre, has moved uptown to City Center just for this production, which began previews on December 6, 2018 and opened on December 12.

Additional rotating guest actors will be announced soon.

Nassim

The American premiere of Nassim Soleimanpour’s new work.
