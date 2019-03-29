Odds & Ends: Rita Moreno Makes History, Joins PEGOT Club & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Rita Moreno Joins PEGOT Club

Hats off to multi-talented star Rita Moreno, who made history this week as the latest recipient of the Peabody Career Achievement Award. Moreno becomes the first Latina to reach the status of PEGOT, having also received Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. The busy star, who earned her Oscar for the original West Side Story film, is at work as an exec producer and featured star of the upcoming remake.



James Snyder to Host TheaterWorksUSA's Annual Gala

TheaterWorksUSA, the nonprofit theater company that gave us The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, has announced Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star James Snyder as emcee of its annual spring benefit. The event is scheduled to take place at The Current at Chelsea Piers in New York City on April 29 at 6:00pm. Joining Snyder will be a slate of performers including Elena Shaddow, Quentin Earl Darrington, Kenita Miller, Kristy Cates, Carrie St. Louis and Dan Deluca, plus 2019 graduates from NYU Tisch's New Studio on Broadway program, including Javier Talor Fox, Michela Masotti, David Ossman and Katie Shults.



Dear Evan Hansen Cast Album Goes Gold

Dear Evan Hansen fans were given another reason to cheer this week! The musical's Grammy-winning cast album was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Dear Evan Hansen is only the third cast recording to receive gold or greater certification this decade, alongside the albums of The Book of Mormon and Hamilton.