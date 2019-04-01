Sponsored
Juwan Crawley, Michael James Scott, James Monroe Iglehart, Genie Major Attaway and Deonte L. Warren as the Genie in Aladdin.

See Five Aladdin Genies Reunite for a Special Medley in Honor of the Show's Fifth Anniversary

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 1, 2019

We've never had a friend like him! On March 20, Disney's Aladdin celebrated five years on Broadway, and in honor of the event, five Genies took the stage for an epic medley. Current Broadway star Michael James Scott was joined by Tony-winning original James Monroe Iglehart, tour star Major Attaway and current Broadway standbys Juwan Crawley and Deonte L. Warren. The five donned their blue suits and sparkles for a show-stopping "Act III" where they performed a medley of Aladdin hits ending with a staging of "Friend Like Me" like it's never been seen before. Watch the impressive number below and be sure to book your visit to Agrabah!

 

