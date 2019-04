Off-Broadway's MCC Theater selected a talent-filled group of stars to perform songs from roles in which they would never be cast at the 2019 Miscast concert. The benefit, which honored Laura Linney, is scheduled for April 1 at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The lineup of performers featured Kelli O'Hara, Gavin Creel, Beth Leavel, Karen Olivo, Stephanie J. Block, Andy Karl, Orfeh and more. Click through the gallery to see the Broadway faves who stepped out!