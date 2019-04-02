Exclusive! Orfeh Is Audrey II to Andy Karl's Seymour in a 'Miscast' Song from Little Shop

MCC Theater offered up a slew of pitch-perfect performances during its 2019 edition of Miscast, the annual gala that sees Broadway stars taking on roles in which they'd never be cast. The performance of the night featured married couple and Pretty Woman stars Orfeh and Andy Karl, lending vocal power to a number from Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors. The strong-voiced Orfeh took on the unlikely role of man-eating plant Audrey II alongside Karl as Seymour, in a soul-stirring duet of the showstopper "Git It." Watch the Broadway sweethearts sing out below, and then check them out live onstage in Pretty Woman at the Nederlander Theatre.



