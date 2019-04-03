Carmen Jones, Be More Chill, Constitution, Yiddish Fiddler & More Earn 2019 Lortel Nominations

The Off-Broadway League has announced nominations in 19 categories for the 34th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement off-Broadway. Leading the nominations is Carmen Jones and Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future, with six nods each. The current Broadway shows Be More Chill and What the Constitution Means to Me were nominated for their off-Broadway stints.
The 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady, will be held at NYU's Skirball Center on May 5 at 7:00pm. The full list of nominations can be found below.
Outstanding Play
Mlima's Tale
Pass Over
Slave Play
Sugar in Our Wounds
What the Constitution Means to Me
Outstanding Musical
Be More Chill
Girl From the North Country
Midnight at the Never Get
Miss You Like Hell
Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Outstanding Revival
Carmen Jones
Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Happy Birthday, Wanda June
The Shadow of a Gunman
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
Juan Castano, Transfers
Russell Harvard, I Was Most Alive with You
Jon Michael Hill, Pass Over
Sahr Ngaujah, Mlima's Tale
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
Ako, God Said This
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Marys Seacole
Marin Ireland, Blue Ridge
Zainab Jah, Boesman and Lena
Charlayne Woodard, "Daddy"
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
Marchánt Davis, Ain't No Mo'
Gabriel Ebert, Pass Over
John Procaccino, Downstairs
Matt Walker, The Play That Goes Wrong
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Our Lady of 121st Street
Stephanie Berry, Sugar in Our Wounds
Blair Brown, Mary Page Marlowe
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'
Danielle Skraastad, Hurricane Diane
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
Sam Bolen, Midnight at the Never Get
Andrew R. Butler, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Jeremy Cohen, Midnight at the Never Get
Clifton Duncan, Carmen Jones
Steven Skybell, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
Kate Baldwin, Superhero
Gizel Jiménez, Miss You Like Hell
Anika Noni Rose, Carmen Jones
Stacey Sargeant, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Mare Winningham, Girl From the North Country
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
John Edwards, Smokey Joe's Cafe
Sydney James Harcourt, Girl From the North Country
Bryce Pinkham, Superhero
George Salazar, Be More Chill
Heath Saunders, Alice by Heart
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Jackie Hoffman, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Stephanie Hsu, Be More Chill
Luba Mason, Girl From the North Country
Soara-Joye Ross, Carmen Jones
Alysha Umphress, Smokey Joe's Cafe
Outstanding Solo Show
Feeding the Dragon
Fleabag
Girls & Boys
The New One
My Life on a Diet
Outstanding Director
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Marys Seacole
Jo Bonney, Mlima's Tale
John Doyle, Carmen Jones
Lee Sunday Evans, Dance Nation
Joel Grey, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
Outstanding Choreographer
Lee Sunday Evans, Dance Nation
Raja Feather Kelly, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka
Rick and Jeff Kuperman, Alice by Heart
Lorin Latarro, Merrily We Roll Along
Susan Stroman, The Beast in the Jungle
Outstanding Scenic Design
Wilson Chin, Pass Over
Charlie Corcoran, The Shadow of a Gunman
Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
Laura Jellinek, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Arnulfo Maldonado, Sugar in Our Wounds
Outstanding Costume Design
Dede Ayite, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Montana Levi Blanco, The House That Will Not Stand
Jennifer Moeller, Mlima's Tale
Kaye Voyce, Marys Seacole
Paloma Young, Alice by Heart
Outstanding Lighting Design
Amith Chandrashaker, Boesman and Lena
Lap Chi Chu, Mlima's Tale
Bradley King, Apologia
Barbara Samuels, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Yi Zhao, The House That Will Not Stand
Outstanding Sound Design
Matt Hubbs, Boesman and Lena
Dan Moses Schreier, Carmen Jones
Jane Shaw, I Was Most Alive with You
Mikaal Sulaiman, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Isobel Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Projection Design
Katherine Freer, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Luke Halls, Girls & Boys
Alex Basco Koch, Be More Chill
Alex Basco Koch, Fireflies
Tal Yarden, Superhero
SPECIAL AWARD
Outstanding Alternative Theatrical Experience
On Beckett
HONORARY AWARDS
Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee
María Irene Fornés
Outstanding Body of Work
Telsey + Company
Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award
Terry Byrne
Shows with multiple nominations:
Carmen Jones—6
Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future—6
Mlima's Tale—5
Be More Chill—4
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish—4
Girl from the North Country—4
Pass Over—4
Alice by Heart—3
Boesman and Lena—3
Marys Seacole—3
Midnight at the Never Get—3
Sugar in Our Wounds—3
Superhero—3
Ain't No Mo'—2
By the Way, Meet Vera Stark—2
Dance Nation—2
Fleabag—2
Girls & Boys—2
I Was Most Alive with You—2
Miss You Like Hell—2
Shadow of a Gunman—2
Slave Play—2
Smokey Joe's Cafe—2
The House That Will Not Stand—2
The Play That Goes Wrong—2
