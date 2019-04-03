Sponsored
Rachel Bloom Will Host 2019 Obie Awards

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 3, 2019
Rachel Bloom
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Golden Globe-winning Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star Rachel Bloom has been selected as emcee of the 64th Annual Obie Awards. The annual celebration of off-Broadway theater will be held on May 20 at Terminal 5.

"I am thrilled to be hosting The Obies this year and can confirm that a tiny hat will be incorporated into my wardrobe," said Bloom.

"I'm excited to expand on The Wing's existing relationship with Rachel, who has brought her unique brand of comedy backstage at the Tony Awards for the last two telecasts," said Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing. "She's a giant talent and, as evidenced by her casting choices on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, a huge supporter and treasured member of our New York theater community."

In addition to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Bloom's credits include an acclaimed Lincoln Center concert staging of Crazy for You, which was rumored to arrive on Broadway.

The judges' panel for the 64th Annual Obie Awards will be chaired as in previous years by Michael Feingold.

