Julie Halston to Reunite with Alec Baldwin & Anne Heche in Twentieth Century Benefit

Additional casting is set for Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming benefit performance of the play Twentieth Century. The previously announced event, reuniting 2004 revival stars Alec Baldwin and Anne Heche, will take place at Studio 54 on April 29 at 7:30pm. Walter Bobbie will repeat his work as director.



Newly announced cast members include Julie Halston (Tootsie), Dan Butler (Travesties) and Stephen DeRosa (On the Town), reprising their turns as Ida Webb, Owen O'Malley and First Beard. They'll be joined by Paul Alexander Nolan (Slave Play) as Dr. Grover Lockwood and Henry Winkler (Barry) as Matthew Clark.



Ken Ludwig adapted Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur's comedy, based on an original by Charles Bruce Millholland. It follows egomaniacal Broadway director Oscar Jaffee (Baldwin) who boards the Twentieth Century Limited and encounters his former discovery and ex-chorus girl Lily Garland (Heche), now a temperamental Hollywood star. He'll do anything to get her back under contract and back in his bed, but his former protégé will have nothing to do with him. All of the action takes place on board the legendary Twentieth Century train from Chicago to New York City where Oscar has 20 hours to persuade Lily to return to Broadway in his upcoming show. If he fails, it's the end of the line.



Twentieth Century is the basis for the musical On the Twentieth Century, which Roundabout also revived in a 2015 production starring Peter Gallagher and Kristin Chenoweth.



Further casting for the Twentieth Century benefit will be announced soon.