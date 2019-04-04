Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Christie Prades (center) with the national touring company of "On Your Feet!"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Christie Prades to Reprise Touring Turn in London's On Your Feet!

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 4, 2019

Christie Prades, the celebrated national tour star of On Your Feet!, will return to the role of Gloria Estefan for the hit musical's upcoming West End premiere. The previously announced production will play a limited run at the London Coliseum from June 14 through August 31 following a seven-performance run at the Curve, Leicester from June 3-8.

Joining Prades in the principal cast will be George Ioannides (Mamma Mia!) as Emilio Estefan, Madalena Alberto (Evita) as Gloria Fajardo and Karen Mann (Fiddler on the Roof) as Consuelo. At certain performances, the role of Gloria Estefan will be played by Philippa Stefani (Rent).

The ensemble will include Hollie Cassar, Francisco Del Solar, Katie Dunsden, Eduardo Enrikez, Laura Friedrich Tejero, Denzel Giskus, Francesca Lara Gordon, Yonly Leyva Desdunes, Elia Lo Tauro, Martin McCarthy, Alicia Mencía, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Carl Patrick, Clayton Rosa, Julia Ruiz Fernandez, Shanna Michelle Slaap, Dawnita Smith, Frank van Hengel, Despina Violari and Alain Zambrana Borges.

The role of Little Gloria will be shared by Klaudia Gjergji, Holly McDonagh and Emily Perra; the roles of Nayib/Young Emilio/Jeremy will be shared by Santiago Huertas Ruiz, Jonathan Naranjo and Alejandro Puentes Motato.

Based on the lives and music of the 26-time Grammy-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, On Your Feet! is the story of how two people who—through an unwavering dedication to one another and their pursuit of the American dream—showcased their talent, their music and their heritage to the world in a remarkable rise to global superstardom.

Featuring a book by Oscar winner Alexander Dinelaris, On Your Feet! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get on Your Feet," "Don't Want to Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark."

Two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell repeats his work as director for the West End production, with Sergio Trujillo re-creating his Tony-nominated choreography.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Cher Show's Carleigh Bettiol on Going from Pageant Catwalks to the Broadway Stage
  2. Carmen Jones, Be More Chill, Constitution, Yiddish Fiddler & More Earn 2019 Lortel Nominations
  3. Pretty Woman's Samantha Barks on Meeting Julia Roberts, Her Les Miz Movie Breakout & More on Show People
  4. Oklahoma!'s Ali Stroker Shows Off a Lively 'I Cain't Say No' on The Tonight Show
  5. Shoshana Bean and Jeremy Jordan Are Ready to Clock In to Waitress on Broadway

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Book of Mormon Aladdin Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters