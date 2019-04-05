Sponsored
Exclusive! Eden Espinosa Honors South Pacific's 70th Anniversary with a Powerful 'Some Enchanted Evening'

by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 5, 2019

Late last year, Eden Espinosa, the beloved Broadway star currently appearing as Trina in the national tour of Falsettos, lent her talent to Broadway Dreams' celebratory performance of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific to toast its 70th anniversary. In celebration of the milestone, which is this Sunday, April 7 (the same day the Broadway revival of R&H's Oklahoma! opens), Broadway.com is exclusively sharing a video of Espinosa's gender-swapped version of Emile de Becque's showstopper "Some Enchanted Evening." Listen to the fan-favorite star's strong vocals below and cross your fingers that this Pulitzer-winning musical returns to the stage soon.

