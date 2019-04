It's time to bow down! Sam Gold's gender-blind production of King Lear officially opened at the Cort Theatre on April 4. Starring Glenda Jackson in the titular role, the new staging of the Shakespearean classic also features Jayne Houdyshell, Ruth Wilson, Elizabeth Marvel, Aisling O'Sullivan and Pedro Pascal. Check out the photos of the cast and creative team celebrating opening night, and be sure witness this epic for yourself.