Ginna Claire Mason Joins Broadway's Wicked as Glinda

Acclaimed Wicked touring star Ginna Claire Mason takes over the role of Glinda in the hit Broadway production at the Gershwin Theatre beginning on April 9. She succeeds Katie Rose Clarke, who played her final performance at the Gershwin Theatre on April 7.



Mason joins the Broadway company after having spent the last year playing Glinda on tour. She also appeared on tour in Newsies and Flashdance the Musical and starred as Korie in Duck Commander: The Musical in Las Vegas. Her regional credits include Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray and Grease.



Mason joins a cast that includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero, Jesse JP Johnson as Boq, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, Michael McCormick as The Wizard and Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose.



As recently announced, Hannah Corneau will take over the role of Elphaba beginning on May 14.



Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello, choreography by Wayne Cilento and music direction by Stephen Oremus.